Pak Actor Says 'Will Marry Zimbabwean Guy' If They Beat India In T20 World Cup

Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari has tweeted about the upcoming India-Zimbabwe T20 match, which is being talked about a lot. Ms Shinwari said in her tweet that if Zimbabwe "miraculously" beats India, she will marry a man from the African country. The two teams are set to face each other at the World T20 Championship on Sunday, November 6. During India's match against Bangladesh, Ms Shiwari was constantly tweeting and wishing that India lose the match. Her latest post has been gaining traction with Twitter users trolling her.

In her tweet, the actor said, "I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match." He post has been liked by more than 850 users and it has so far received 49 retweets.

I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match 🙂 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2022

Cricket lovers have been trolling the Pakistani actors, reposting her previous predictions and highlighting how they were wrong.

"Then I feel sorry for you how will you live your whole life alone," tweeted one user. "You were supposed to delete ur twitter account if India beats Bangladesh," said another.

This is not the first time that she has been in news for her tweets. She took a dig at Team India after their four-wicket loss to Australia in the first T20 of the series.

Her tweet comes a week after Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by one run, putting them in danger of an early exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.

The excitement in Perth continued till the last minute, with Zimbabwe managing 130-8 after electing to bat first, choking Pakistan to 129-8.

