'India Is Not For Beginners': UP Cop's Banter With Vlogger Amuses Internet

A video of banter between an Uttar Pradesh police officer and a man during a routine helmet check has gone viral on social media. Fitness vlogger Rishi Arora shared the clip on Instagram, where he was caught by a police officer riding without a helmet whilst out for a shoot.

"India is not for beginners," Arora captioned the video, which started with the usual police inquiry that turned into a conversation that has amused social media.

"Aap kahaan ke hain? (Where are you from?)," the cop asked Arora, who replied that he was from around only. Upon being quizzed about the missing helmet, Rishi said: "Pehenta hoon. Abhi nahi pehena hai (I do wear it. I just haven't worn it right now),"

Curious about his profession, the cop prodded, "Kya karte hain aap? (What do you do?)"

Rishi replied saying: "Main vlogging karta hoon. Body-weight training sikhaata hoon bachchon ko (I vlog. I teach body-weight training to kids)."

Midway through the conversation, the officer asked the biker about his age and was impressed after being told that Arora was 51. “Aapka figure toh bohat badhiya hai (You're in great shape)." the cop said.

The officer offered coffee to Arora, who politely declined. Before parting ways, the cop requested a picture with Arora and even invited him for a meal sometime.

Check The Viral Video Here:

As the video went viral, social media users were amused by the humorous exchange between the police officer and Arora.

"Every other driver is going past him without a helmet but he had to stop you because of the superbike," said one user, while another added: "Since when such serious checking started in Deoria, lol."

A third commented: "The police officer actually looked impressed by your fitness and age."

This is not the first instance when such an interaction between a police officer and a civilian in India has gone viral. In one of the videos, a Punjab police officer stopped a woman sitting in her car for a safety check.

However, things took an unexpected humorous turn when the officers realised that the woman was heading to her wedding festivities. They decided to let her go in exchange for one thing, which left the bride-to-be and her friends laughing.

The cops waived off the challan in exchange for some laddoos. "Munh mitha karke jaana," one police officer told the bride. To this, the bride replied, "Laddoo ka dabba pakka". The cops then congratulated the woman and gave her their blessings before letting her leave.