Tech Founder Discovers His Cab Driver Is Learning Coding From Him: 'Peak Bengaluru'

In what can only be described as a peak Bengaluru moment, a tech founder recently shared an unexpected conversation with his cab driver. Kunal Kushwaha, a senior developer advocate at CAST AI and the founder of ed-tech platform WeMakeDevs, shared a video on social media of his Uber driver, who revealed he had downloaded Kushwaha's coding and tech tutorials and was studying them regularly.

"Just Bangalore things, my Uber driver told me he's downloaded all my tutorials and is studying those to get into tech. Good people, good vibes. I'll be back next year," wrote Kushwaha on X (formerly Twitter).

In the now-viral clip, the driver showed the downloaded tutorials to Kushwaha, who was pleasantly surprised by his tenacity to upgrade himself.

"Since this took off, I want to clarify that he wasn't watching the tutorials while driving, he just showed me my homepage. His phone was open only for Maps and the Uber app, of course. Moments like this travel far online, but the truth is usually much simpler," Kushwaha added.

Check The Viral Video Here:

Just Bangalore things, my Uber driver told me he's downloaded all my tutorials and is studying those to get into tech.



Good people, good vibes. I'll be back next year. pic.twitter.com/jHKLnbO0lS — Kunal Kushwaha (@kunalstwt) November 19, 2025

Watch: Donald Trump Shares AI Video Playing Football With Cristiano Ronaldo At White House

'Nice To See Videos Like This'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 5.7 lakh views as social media users lauded the cab driver for the grind, while others pointed out how deeply the tech culture was ingrained in Bengaluru.

"That's the kind of grind that actually flips someone's life," said one user, while another added: "So nice to see videos like this. Congrats to you for your effort in making really good content, man."

A third commented: "He's not the only one. Several Rapido bike drivers I've booked have also downloaded your Java playlist and are learning from it."

A fourth said: "Stories like this show how deep the developer ecosystem in India is becoming. The next wave of builders is learning from everywhere, not just formal channels."

In August, an autorickshaw driver went viral after a passenger shared a photo of him watching a podcast by Indian-origin entrepreneur and investor Naval Ravikant, whilst driving the vehicle.