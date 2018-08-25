In Kuwait, Escaped Lion Captured In Residential Area. Watch Video

A video shows the lion wandering on city roads.

Authorities in Kuwait have shared a video and photos that show a huge lion wandering the city streets. The lion, believed to be an escaped pet, was safely captured before it could hurt anyone. According to the Kuwait News Agency, the Kuwait Livestock Authority said the big cat was spotted in a residential area of the Kabad District on Wednesday. It was captured by security personnel and handed over to a zoo.

Personnel from Public Security, Environment Police and Al-Najdah Police rushed to the spot on receiving news of a lion on the loose. The lion was subdued with the help of a tranquilizer, according to local reports.

A shocking video which has gone viral on social media also shows the lion walking on a busy road.

Watch the video below:

The video left many on social media horror-struck. "Where did he come from?!" wrote one person in the comments section. "Scary," said another.

Ali Al-Gattan, deputy director general of Kuwait Livestock Authority, said the lion is likely to have escaped from an owner who kept it as a pet.

Authorities are now on the lookout for the lion's owner. He could face up to three years in jail and a fine, since keeping and raising wild animals as pets is illegal in the country.

Last year, a man in Pakistan was filmed taking a lion out for a drive in his car. His excuse? The lion was sick and he was taking it to a doctor.