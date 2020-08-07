In Epic Tweet, Nagpur Police Offer Scammers Grammar Lessons. Bonus - Free Stay...

Nagpur Police has shared a hilarious tweet offering grammar lessons to scammers.

"Dear Customer your pyatm wallet Has been booked and hold..."

"Your a/c will not be continuine within 24hrs."

"Dear Customer Your P Y T M K C Y has been expire today."

Notice something off in all these sentences? These are all examples of messages from fake Paytm representatives. The one thing common to all of them is glaring grammar and spelling errors. But don't worry, because Nagpur Police is here to help with that. In a hilarious message shared on social media this morning, Nagpur City Police assured scammers with poor grammar skills of their assistance. In fact, the helpful police department will not only give lessons in grammar, they are also offer fraudsters a free stay... in a lock up, of course.

"Dear Scammers, we would love to teach you some lessons in grammar," wrote Nagpur Police in their epic tweet, sharing three screenshots of text messages that are full of grammatical errors. The messages all urge their recipients to call a given number in order to avoid having their accounts suspended, and are clearly a phishing scam.

"Contact - 07122566766. A Cyber Cell official will be at your doorstep + free stay at lockups!" Nagpur Police added while informing scammers of the availability of home tutors.

Dear Scammers,

We would love to teach you some lessons in grammar. Home Tutors available.



Contact - 07122566766

A Cyber Cell official will be at your doorstep + free stay at lockups! ???????? pic.twitter.com/2rReh4QLIi — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 7, 2020

Their tweet has collected hundreds of 'likes' and amused responses on the microblogging platform, with many praising the police department for their creativity.

The Best Tweet I've seen today! Kudos to #Nagpur Police ???????? — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) August 7, 2020

Trolling level =Infinity — Aman (@Amanb1971) August 7, 2020

Epic???????? — lalit n meena (@lalittribe) August 7, 2020

Scammers often use incorrect language and spelling mistakes in their emails and messages intentionally. The idea behind doing this, according to a post by cyber security adviser Joseph Steinberg, is to "discourage responses from anyone who isn't sufficiently gullible so as to ultimately fall prey to the scam."