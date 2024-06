Important Days In July 2024: Complete List Of National And International Events

Here's a complete list of all the important days in July 2024

Important Days In July 2024: July, the seventh month of the year with 31 days, brings a variety of observances around the world. From national holidays to international awareness days, July offers a glimpse into diverse cultures and global issues.

Students prepping for competitive exams will find July particularly rich in historical and thematic events that frequently appear in test questions.

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, July marks the heart of summer, often with scorching temperatures known as "dog days." In contrast, the Southern Hemisphere experiences some of its coldest weather during this time.

Let's delve into the noteworthy days of July 2024 to better understand this multifaceted month.

1 July 2024

National Doctor's Day (India)

National Postal Worker Day

Canada Day

International Reggae Day

Zip Code Day

Early Bird Day

Virgin Islands Day

International Chicken Wing Day

Chartered Accountants Day (India)

National U.S. Postage Stamp Day

2 July 2024

World UFO Day

National Anisette Day

World Tutors' Day

National Wildland firefighter Day

Made in the USA Day

3 July 2024

National Fried Clam Day

National Independent Beer Run Day

International Drop a Rock Day

International Plastic Bag Free Day

Disobedience Day

4 July 2024

USA Independence Day

Jackfruit Day

Invisible Day

Indivisible Day

Alice in Wonderland Day

5 July 2024

Pet Remembrance Day

Work Without Your Hands Day

National Workaholics Day

National Bikini Day

6 July 2024

World Zoonoses Day

International Cherry Pit Spitting Day

International Day of Cooperatives

International Kissing Day

Umbrella Cover Day

7 July 2024

World Chocolate Day

Global Forgiveness Day

Islamic New Year

National Dora Day

World Kiswahili Language Day

World Circle Dance Day

8 July 2024

Math 2.0 Day

National Video Game Day

International Town Criers Day

National SCUD Day

Be a Kid Again Day

9 July 2024

National Sugar Cookie Day

Nunavut Day

Fashion Day

Cow Appreciation Day

National Dimples Day

10 July 2024

Global Energy Independence Day

National Kitten Day

Chronic Disease Awareness Day

Don't Step on a Bee Day

Pick Blueberries Day

11 July 2024

World Population Day

National 7-Eleven Day

International Essential Oils Day

National Swimming Pool Day

National Mulberry Muffin Day

12 July 2024

National Simplicity Day

Paper Bag Day

Malala Day

International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms

World Kebab Day

National French Fry Day

13 July 2024

World Rum Day

International Rock Day

14 July 2024

Bastille Day or French National Day

World Chimpanzee Day

Shark Awareness Day

Pandemonium Day

International Non Binary Peoples' Day

15 July 2024

World Youth Skills Day

Social Media Giving Day

Global Hug Your Kids Day

International Stamp Out Spiking Day

National Be a Dork Day

16 July 2024

Fresh Spinach Day

World Snake Day

National Cherry Day

Rural Transit Day

17 July 2024

World Day for International Justice

World Emoji Day

Glioblastoma Awareness Day

National Lottery Day

National Tattoo Day

18 July 2024

International Nelson Mandela Day

Insurance Nerd Day

Black Leaders Awareness Day

World Listening Day

National Sour Candy Day

19 July 2024

National Urban Bee Keeping Day

National Football Day

International Retainer Day

International Karaoke Day

20 July 2024

International Chess Day

National Moon Day

Colombia's Independence Day

World Jump Day

Space Exploration Day

National Lollipop Day

21 July 2024

Guru Purnima (India)

Legal Drinking Age Day

National Ice Cream Day

National Junk Food Day

National Lamington Day

National Be Someone Day

22 July 2024

Pi Approximation Day

National Flag Day (India)

National Mango Day

Sawan Festival (India)

Fragile X Awareness Day

National Rat Catcher's Day

World Brain Day

Spoonerism Day

23 July 2024

Sprinkle Day

World Sjogren's Day

International Yada Yada Yada Day

National Vanilla Ice Cream Day

24 July 2024

National Thermal Engineer Day

National Tequila Day

International Self Care Day

National Cousins Day

Pioneer Day

25 July 2024

World Embryologist Day

National Refreshment Day

Earth Overshoot Day

National Intern Day

Carousal Day

26 July 2024

Kargil Vijay Diwas (India)

System Administrator Appreciation Day

Holistic Therapy Day

National Disability Independence Day

National Dog Photography Day

One Voice Day

National Aunt and Uncle Day

27 July 2024

APJ Abdul Kalam's Death Anniversary (India)

National Scotch Day

National Love is Kind Day

National Walk on Stilts Day

28 July 2024

World Nature Conservation Day

World Hepatitis Day

National Parents Day

National Soccer Day

World Day for Grandparents and Elderly

29 July 2024

International Tiger Day

National Lipstick Day

Rain Day

National Lasagna Day

30 July 2024

International Friendship Day

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

National Father-in-Law Day

Share a Hug Day

National Cheesecake Day

Paperback Book Day

31 July 2024

National Avocado Day

National Mutt Day

Black Tot Day

World Ranger Day

Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day

