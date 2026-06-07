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'I'll Never Forget This': Stranger Fans Indian Woman And Her Sleeping Baby For 15 Minutes On Singapore Metro

Sakshi said the woman then spent the next 15 minutes continuously fanning both her and her sleeping baby during the journey.

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'I'll Never Forget This': Stranger Fans Indian Woman And Her Sleeping Baby For 15 Minutes On Singapore Metro
After getting off the metro, she thanked the woman.
  • An Indian woman shared a kindness experience on a crowded Singapore metro ride
  • Five to six passengers offered their seats to the woman and her sleeping toddler
  • An Indian woman took a seat but later fanned the woman and baby for 15 minutes
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A simple act of kindness during a crowded metro ride in Singapore has touched thousands online after an Indian woman shared her experience on social media. The incident, which took place while she was travelling with her toddler, left a lasting impression on her.

Sakshi, an Indian woman living in Singapore, posted a video on Instagram describing what happened after she and her baby left Universal Studios. She said the weather was very hot, and her baby had fallen asleep on her shoulder while they waited for the metro.

The video was shared with the caption, "One pushed. One helped. And that's why I'll never forget Singapore."

According to Sakshi, the train was crowded when they boarded. She recalled that as soon as she stepped inside the metro, five to six people stood up and offered her a seat.

Watch Video Here:

However, she said that just as she was about to sit down, another woman rushed ahead and took the seat. Sakshi said the woman appeared to be an Indian aged between 35 and 40 and did not seem to have any visible physical ailment.

Soon after, another passenger offered her a seat. Sakshi said the woman then spent the next 15 minutes continuously fanning both her and her sleeping baby during the journey.

After getting off the metro, Sakshi thanked the woman. According to her, the woman replied that it was her duty because Sakshi was raising a future generation and she understood how difficult it could be to travel with a baby.

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