Ikea Defends Muslim Employee After Racist Comment

An Ikea store in Switzerland is being praised for defending a Muslim employee against a racist comment by a customer. The customer left a negative review online after visiting the Swedish furniture giant's store in Aubonne.

"Too bad to find a cashier in headscarf," read the review. "I will not step into that store again."

In its response, Ikea said: "Our company has clear values: respect for everyone, regardless of their origin, sexual orientation or religion. Before you judge a person based on their clothes, you must get to know them.

"We do not welcome your comment which is explicitly discriminatory. Of course, you have the right to have your opinions in private, but publishing them openly in this way exposes you to the eyes of the law, and we will in no way mourn the fact that you no longer 'step into' our store with such ideas," the store said.

Ikea's stance was widely praised online as the response went viral on social media. Many gave the store five star reviews.

"Bravo for your tolerance," wrote one person on Facebook. "Beautiful! I salute you for your courage and tolerance as well as your open mind!" another said.

According to Daily Sabah, the incident comes in the middle of a debate in Swiss society regarding facial coverings. In 2018, the Swiss government said that cantons should decide on the matter of facial coverings independently. The cantons of St Gallen and Ticino have banned facial coverings, including burqas, in public spaces.