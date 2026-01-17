"Everyday Is Something New": IIT Delhi Graduate In Japan Shares Insights On Tokyo Life, Work Culture, And Rising Costs

Living and working abroad can be a fascinating adventure, and an Indian engineer in Japan has recently shared his experiences, capturing the attention of viewers online. Shresth Somya, an IIT Delhi graduate from Bihar, discussed his professional journey, daily life, and work culture in Tokyo in a video shared by Sunakshi Sharma, an Indian woman based in the city.

At the beginning of the video, Sharma asks Shresth to introduce himself. Shresth says, "I'm Shrestha Somya, from Bihar and currently living in Japan."

When asked how he found a job in Tokyo, he explained that it was through campus placement. "I studied at IIT Delhi. Honda came there for placements. I got an offer and moved here last year," he explains.

Sharma then asked about his daily life in Tokyo. Shresth said, "It's pretty fun. I get to experience a different environment and culture. Every day there's something new to see and learn."

He also shared that adjusting to the cost of living in Tokyo was challenging. "When I moved to Tokyo, my expenses increased from 100,000 yen to 150,000 yen. I only eat out for lunch and cook dinner myself, but even then, the expenses aren't reducing," he explained.

Shresth also said that his housing expenses are covered by the company. "Yes, my rent is paid by the company," he says, which somewhat mitigates the problem of expensive living in the city.

Sharma also asked about Japanese work culture, which is often perceived as strict and rigid. Shresth replied, "No, I have never experienced a toxic atmosphere in the team," and shared his experience of a professional and supportive work environment.

Shresth's words offer a glimpse into the lives of Indian professionals working in Japan. From adapting to new cultural norms and expensive living expenses to experiencing a respectful and collaborative work environment, her experiences paint a balanced picture of life abroad.