'IIT Baba' To 'Kalyug Ka Shravan': 8 Viral Moments From Maha Kumbh That Took Internet By Storm

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, concluded as the world's largest spiritual gathering, drawing over 64 crore devotees. This grand event, occurring once every 12 years, was marked by a unique cosmic alignment unseen in 144 years, amplifying its significance. Alongside its deep spiritual resonance, the festival sparked countless viral moments that captivated the internet. Here are some of them:

1. Kalyug ka Shravan

One of the most heartwarming moments was the story of a 65-year-old man from Muzaffarnagar who pulled a bullock cart carrying his 92-year-old mother to the Triveni Sangam. Despite his severe health challenges, Malik credited his mother's blessings for his improved condition and sought to express his gratitude by taking her to the sacred event for a holy bath. Dubbed "Kalyug ka Shravan" by internet users, his devotion echoed the legendary filial piety of Shravan Kumar, touching millions online.

Watch: In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, A man is walking with a cart, taking his 92-year-old mother to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. They started their journey from Muzaffarnagar, fulfilling her wish to bathe at the Kumbh pic.twitter.com/2IstKkqMXY — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

2. IIT Baba

Equally inspiring was the tale of Abhey Singh, an IIT Bombay aerospace engineer-turned-spiritual seeker, known as "IIT Baba." His articulate discussions and unconventional path garnered significant social media attention during the festival.

3. Kumbh Mela Girl

16-year-old Monalisa Bhosle from Madhya Pradesh gained instant fame after a video of her selling rudraksha garlands at the Kumbh Mela went viral. Her striking amber eyes and bright smile earned her the nickname "Mona Lisa," leading to widespread fame and a forthcoming Bollywood debut. However, the incessant attention disrupted her work, prompting her to leave for Indore.

Monalisa Bhosle, 16-year-old girl from Khargone District of MP, who made headlines in social media as the Viral Girl of #PrayagrajMahakumbh2025 has signed the film The Diary of Manipur.#MonalisaBhosle #Monalisa #ViralGirl #ViralGirlMonalisa #TheDiaryOfManipur @MonalisaIndb (1/n) pic.twitter.com/irjiCF4Ktp — Prof Shrinath Rao K 🇮🇳 (@ProfSRK) January 30, 2025

4. Woman's Virtual Holy Dip for Husband

In a heartfelt gesture, a woman conducted a video call with her husband, who couldn't attend the festival, and immersed her phone into the Triveni Sangam waters, allowing him to experience the holy dip virtually. This modern twist on tradition amused and amazed viewers.

When husband's leave is not approved but urge to take a holy dip is running strong.pic.twitter.com/VlUB4mkWAM — Settling Nomad™️✨🧡 (@SettlingNomads) February 25, 2025

5. Seer Who Rides Harley Davidson

Adding a modern twist to traditional practices, a seer made a grand entrance to the festival riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle, capturing the fascination of many attendees and internet users alike.

6. 'Digital Snan' Initiative

A local entrepreneur introduced a unique 'digital scan' service for devotees unable to attend the festival in person. For a fee, he immersed passport-sized photos of individuals into the holy waters on their behalf, allowing them to partake in the ritual remotely.

Meet Deepak Goyal, Founder of Prayag Enterprise, a startup offering Digital Mahakumbh Snan



Simply send ur photo via WhatsApp & ₹1100, & he will print your photo & perform snan at Sangam on ur behalf



USA, China etc can't compete with us in this field 😎 pic.twitter.com/lddgZHDIyk — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) February 21, 2025

7. Maha Kumbh flag at 13,000 feet

Anamika Sharma from Prayagraj unfurled the Mahakumbh flag at a height of 13,000 feet over Bangkok. A video shared on Instagram shows Ms Sharma holding the Mahakumbh flag before boarding an aircraft. Moments later, she is seen leaping from the plane, unfurling the flag mid-air, symbolically inviting the world to the Mahakumbh 2025.

8. Harry Potter Lookalike

A festival-goer bearing a striking resemblance to the fictional character 'Harry Potter' was spotted at the Mela, delighting attendees and adding a whimsical element to the event. In a short clip that went viral on social media, the man, dressed in a puffer jacket and jeans, was seen eating food on a pattal—a plate made from dried leaves. What stood out was that he skipped the usual fork and spoon, opting to eat with his bare hands.

These moments, among others, have contributed to the rich tapestry of experiences at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, highlighting the festival's unique blend of tradition and modernity.