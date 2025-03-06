"Truth Should Be Probed": Opposition On Boatman's Rs 30 Crore Earnings At Kumbh

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government said boatman Pintu Mahara earned Rs 30 crore during the Maha Kumbh, the opposition, including the Samajwadi Party, demanded an investigation into the claims and also alleged that the boatman had a criminal background.

In a post on X, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, "The truth of this news should be investigated. If a family has really earned Rs 30 crore in the Maha Kumbh alone, then tell how much GST was received. 'Paatal Khoji' should first find out and then glorify."

"First signed an MoU with a thug, now praised the name of the accused in the House with closed eyes. Now open your eyes. Due to all these reasons, the morale of criminals is high in the BJP government," the former chief minister said.

Yadav also shared a news clip alleging that Mahara had a criminal background.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai also questioned how one family could amass such wealth by ferrying devotees during the 45-day Maha Kumbh.

"Even if you forget the criminal record for a moment, the question to be asked is if GST and other taxes were paid on the income which was revealed in the UP assembly by the CM? Moreover, if the income details provided in the assembly are correct, doesn't it show that the devotees were fleeced because such a profit couldn't have been made on government prescribed rate," Rai told PTI.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Singh, Station House Officer of Naini police station in Prayagraj, confirmed to PTI that Pintu Mahara does have a criminal record.

"Pintu Mahara has a history sheet at the Naini police station and was released from jail two years ago in connection with a case," the SHO said.

Police sources said Mahara's family has been involved in illegal activities, including ransom, extortion, and illegal liquor production for years. Many members of the family have a criminal history, they said.

The UP government on Wednesday claimed that Mahara earned Rs 30 crore over the 45 days of the Maha Kumbh.

"Pintu's life took a dramatic turn with one bold decision. Anticipating a massive influx of devotees, he expanded his fleet from 60 to 130 boats ahead of the Maha Kumbh," the government had said in a statement.

The statement followed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks in the state assembly, where he responded to opposition criticism of the Maha Kumbh.

"I am telling the success story of a boatman's family. They have 130 boats. In 45 days (of the Maha Kumbh), they made a profit of Rs 30 crore... This means each boat earned Rs 23 lakh. On a daily basis, they earned Rs 50,000-52,000 from each boat," he had said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on January 13 and ended on February 26, saw an estimated 65 crore devotees visiting the mega religious event, according to the state government.

