Watch: Harry Potter Lookalike Eating <i>Bhandara</i> At Maha Kumbh Mela

A video of a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to Harry Potter, the fictional character created by author JK Rowling, enjoying bhandara -- a free communal meal -- at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral.



In the short clip, the man, dressed in a puffer jacket and jeans, is seen eating food on a pattal—a plate made from dried leaves. What stood out was that he skipped the usual fork and spoon, opting to eat with his bare hands.



The video was posted on Instagram with the caption, "Kumbh mein angrez ne bhandara khaya" (An Englishman ate bhandara at Kumbh).



When the reporter focuses the camera on him, while he is licking his plate clean, he bursts into laughter.

People reacted to the video with heartwarming comments.



"Bhai ye toh Harry Potter jaisa dikh rha hai (This guy looks like Harry Potter)," said a person.



Another wrote, "Finally Harry Potter also came to the Maha Kumbh."



"Harry Potter, post from your real ID," read another comment.



A few days after the video went viral, the Instagram page shared another clip of him, this time sitting on the floor with others, once again enjoying a bhandara meal.

The man in the video is Nico Brugnara, a 27-year-old Italian freelance photographer covering the Maha Kumbh Mela these days. His mantra: "I observe, reflect, meditate, shoot."

The Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, is underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26.



In the last three weeks, among the millions of devotees who have taken the holy dip, some have stood out. From IIT Baba to Muscular Baba, and Rudraksha Baba, the event has seen many people becoming popular on social media for the message they carry.



Most recently, Rajpal Singh, known as 'Pahalwan Baba' (Bodybuilder Baba), gained attention for his impressive build and his mission to inspire youngsters towards a healthier, drug-free lifestyle.