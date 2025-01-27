Meet 'Pahalwan Baba', Seer Setting Fitness Goals At Maha Kumbh

It's been over two weeks since the Maha Kumbh Mela began in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and among the millions of devotees taking the holy dip every day, there are a few who stand out. We have already read and heard about 'IIT Baba', 'Muscular Baba', and 'Rudraksha Baba'.

And now introducing Rajpal Singh, popularly known as 'Pahalwan Baba' (Bodybuilder Baba), who is gaining attention for his impressive muscular build and his mission to inspire the youngsters toward a healthier, drug-free lifestyle.

'Pahalwan Baba', 50, claims he can perform 10,000 one-handed push-ups, encouraging young people to embrace a disciplined and healthy lifestyle. "My objective is to awaken the youngsters, eradicate drugs, make everyone healthy, and make India a Vishwaguru... If I can work so hard at this age, the youngsters can do four times more," 'Pahalwan Baba' told news agency ANI. He also claimed to be able to perform a "chakri dand" (a traditional wrestling move) and a handstand on a football.

#WATCH | #KumbhOfTogetherness | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Rajpal Singh, also known as Pahalwan Baba, says, "My objective is to awaken the youth, eradicate drugs, make everyone healthy and make India a Vishwaguru... I am 50 years old and I can do 10,000 push-ups with one hand...… pic.twitter.com/9TN74m5T8c — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2025

Pahalwan Baba said he is deeply concerned about the current state of the youngsters, citing poor company, unhealthy eating habits, and addiction as the root causes of their struggles. He encourages young people to embrace discipline by following a healthy routine, avoiding fast food, and respecting their parents and elders. Talking to ANI, he appealed to all to avoid fast foods and fried foods and recommended more home-cooked meals for a healthier lifestyle.

Reflecting on the importance of small sacrifices for a better life, he added, "Our great leaders sacrificed their lives for the country; we don't need to sacrifice our lives, just some small enjoyments for a better life."

The Baba also praised the government's arrangements for the Kumbh Mela, saying it was the best he had ever seen. "If all chief ministers of the country were like this, then India would soon become Vishwaguru," he remarked.

Through his physique and strength, Baba said he aims to motivate young people to shun unhealthy habits and focus on well-being. "Because of being in the wrong company, the youngsters have become addicted to drugs. I ask everyone to listen to their parents and respect the saints and the elders," he said.

'Pahalwan Baba's' dedication to promoting healthier lifestyles is evident, as he receives "10-15 calls daily" from young people seeking his guidance. "They tell me they've changed their lifestyle," he shared.

The Maha Kumbh Mela continues to attract millions of devotees. On Makar Sankranti alone, over 3.5 crore pilgrims took a holy dip in the Ganga. Earlier, on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Hindu saints, seers, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the Mela and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam.