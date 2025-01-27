Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Video: Amit Shah Visits Maha Kumbh With Family, Takes Holy Dip In Sangam

The beaming visuals from Maha Kumbh showed Amit Shah greeting and waving to the crowd as he proceeded towards the Ganga ghat.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Video: Amit Shah Visits Maha Kumbh With Family, Takes Holy Dip In Sangam
Prayagraj:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Prayagraj on Monday to participate in the Maha Kumbh celebrations. He took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam, flanked by several Hindu saints and seers, and offered prayers to God. Earlier, the Home Minister took a boat ride to reach the Arali ghat and was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath and his deputies KP Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

The beaming visuals from Maha Kumbh showed Amit Shah greeting and waving to the crowd as he proceeded towards the Ganga ghat.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Hours before leaving for Prayagraj, the Home Minister also wrote on X, "Mahakumbh is a unique symbol of the uninterrupted flow of Sanatan culture."

"Kumbh reflects our eternal philosophy of life based on harmony. Today, I am eager to take a dip in the confluence and seek the blessings of the saints in this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj," he added.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The Home Minister on a day-long visit to the holy city, is expected to hold meetings with Hindu saints and seers. According to a release from the Mahakumbh Media Centre, the Home Minister will also visit Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat after the holy bath. He is also expected to meet the Maharaj and other saints of Juna Akhara and have lunch with them.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

His schedule also includes visits to Guru Sharananand Ji's Ashram, where he will meet Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj, and conclude his visit with a meeting with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.

Mr Shah's holy dip in Sangam comes days after the entire UP cabinet led by Yogi Adityanath took a holy dip at the Sangam.

The Maha Kumbh is witnessing a huge surge of devotees and pilgrims for the two-month-long festival.

On the day of Makar Sankranti alone, over 3.5 crore devotees including seers and saints took a bath in the Ganga. For the first time, Shankaracharya of all the four Peethas was present at Maha Kumbh and Yogi Adityanath also met them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Amit Shah, Amit Shah Maha Kumbh, Amit Shah In Prayagraj
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.