If There's A Scandal Involving Elon Musk, He'd Like You To Call It...

Elon Musk claimed the title of "Technoking of Tesla" earlier this week.

Billionaire Elon Musk's amusing musings on Twitter, Day 3,947. The Tesla CEO on Thursday entertained fans with the suggestion of what he would like to christen a scandal involving him, if there is ever one.

"If there's ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate," he wrote on the microblogging site, racking up thousands of likes, retweets and comments in just a few hours.

Most of the guesses for what such a scandal would look like involved cryptocurrencies or tweets that influenced the stock market.

Earlier this week, Tesla Inc added "Technoking of Tesla" to its eccentric chief's list of official titles in a regulatory filing that also named finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn "Master of Coin."

The electric-car maker did not explain the reasons for the cryptic new titles.

Mr Musk also shared a new electronic music track about a non-fungible token, or NFT - a new type of digital asset that is authenticated by blockchain.

"I'm selling this song about NFTs as an NFT," he said in a tweet, showing a video of what appeared to be a golden trophy decorated with coins and dog figurines accompanied by a pulsing techno music.

The popularity of NFTs has exploded during the pandemic, as enthusiasts and investors scramble to spend enormous sums of money on items that only exist online.

Last month, musician and artist Grimes, who is dating Mr Musk, sold some animations she made on a website called Nifty Gateway for more than $6 million.

Mr Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.

Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

Bitcoin hit new highs of near $62,000 over the weekend but retreated around 5% early in the European day on Monday.

In another statement, Tesla said President of Automotive Jerome Guillen had moved to the role of President for Tesla Heavy Trucking, to lead Tesla's entry into "the critical heavy trucks market for the first time."

Tesla said in January that it will begin deliveries of its long-delayed Tesla Semi trucks in 2021.

(With inputs from Reuters)