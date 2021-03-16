Elon Musk's Techno Song On NFT Is Viral With Over 5 Million Views

Elon Musk, 49, is selling a song about NFTs as an NFT. (AFP)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is selling a song about NFTs -- short for "nonfungible tokens" -- as an NFT. On Monday, the billionaire entrepreneur shared the song on Twitter, where it has become a viral hit with over 5 million views already. The music video attached to the song shows the words "Vanity Trophy" orbiting around a golden orb. The word "NFT" gets repeated over and over again in the techno track, and a vocalist sings lyrics like "NFT for your vanity" and "computers never sleep."

Also in the video are golden "doges" - the meme on which the dogecoin cryptocurrency is based. Mr Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.

"I'm selling this song about NFTs as an NFT," Elon Musk wrote while sharing the song on Twitter.

I'm selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has received over 5.3 million views and nearly 20,000 'retweets', along with thousands of amused reactions.

Just noticed the Shiba Inu DOGE's circling this, take all my money ???? — ???????????? (@itsALLrisky) March 15, 2021

Many Twitter users joked about the things they wanted to sell as NFT.

I'm selling this screenshot of Elon's song he's selling about NFTs as an NFT as an NFT pic.twitter.com/NcQK7N1jdf — greg (@greg16676935420) March 15, 2021

This is a non-fungible Tolkien. Hardly any mold whatsoever! pic.twitter.com/xyWUnfMDUe — Rome Strach (@romn8tr) March 15, 2021

The popularity of NFTs has exploded during the pandemic, as enthusiasts and investors scramble to spend enormous sums of money on items that only exist online, reports news agency Reuters.

Last month, musician and artist Grimes, who is dating Elon Musk, sold some animations she made on a website called Nifty Gateway for more than $6 million.

It was not immediately clear if Mr Musk actually intended to sell the video or the song.