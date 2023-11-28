Iceland Trip Turned Into A Chaotic Mess, Travel Blogger Shares Experience

Amy shared the shocking experience on Instagram.

A Canadian travel blogger shares her cautionary story of a disastrous Iceland trip, emphasising the importance of wisely selecting travel companions. Amy, initially hesitant to travel solo, invited various individuals but faced compatibility issues, turning the journey into a disaster.

"Eventually, the only person who was available was a girl I worked with at a restaurant," she wrote on Instagram this week. "We were acquaintances and work pals, but not exactly besties."

Amy recounted a harrowing experience during her initial night in Iceland when her travel partner was arrested by six or seven police officers at their hostel. Adding to the chaos, the woman attempted to assault Amy, physically striking the hostel receptionist and consequently being expelled.

Subsequently, Amy chose to navigate the rest of her journey alone, necessitating a complete restructuring of her plans to evade the troubled companion.

Despite these challenges, she forged new friendships at the hostel, enabling her to enjoy the beauty of Iceland. Amy witnessed the northern lights, participated in group hikes, explored waterfalls and geysers, and traversed the renowned Golden Circle scenic route.

"I had to completely rearrange my plans to avoid her," she said.

"I realized you need to be careful with who you travel with, and sometimes the best people to travel with are complete strangers from your hostels," she said.

"They made my experience and gave me the confidence to travel on my own after that."