''I Was Set Up On A Blind Date'': Joe Biden Reveals How He Met His Wife Jill

The couple have been married for almost 48 years

Meet Cutes NYC, a popular Instagram account that features real-life love stories of couples in New York City, caught up with two special guests on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Their recent video features US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and reveals the story of how they first met. The couple have been married for almost 48 years, and have been at each other's sides through celebrations and devastating losses.

In the video, the US president revealed that he first met his now-wife in 1975 on a blind date organized by his brother. He was a 33-year-old senator at the time, while she was a 24-year-old college senior and both had been married before.

''He called me and said, I go to school with this woman. You will love her, she is beautiful, and she doesn't like politics,'' Mr Biden said when asked how they met. The First Lady added, ''He called me on a Saturday afternoon, and he said, you know this is Joe Biden and I said how did you get my number? He said would you like to go out tonight I said I am sorry, I already have a date, and he said well, would you break it. I am only in for one night, so I said well, call me back in two hours and I will see what I can do.''

He further revealed that he proposed to Jill Biden, five times before they got married in 1977. In the video, The First Lady also opened up about her hesitation, as Joe was a widow and a single father when he first met her.

''You have to remember I mean it wasn't just my heart that was on the line, with Beau and Hunter, I knew that if we were gonna get married, it had to work, it had to be forever because they had already lost their mother and sister in a car accident and I knew that they couldn't lose someone else in their life. So here we are, it is forever, it is 48 years later,'' Jill Biden said.

Watch the video here:

Internet users loved the sweet love story and poured love and heart emojis in the comment section. One user wrote, ''They are so sweet. Maybe it's time we focused on what a good pair of humans they are rather than what age they are.''

Another commented, ''It's soooo cute when he says “Joe, I'm Jill's husband. lots of love for her in his eyes.'' A third said, ''I looooovvvvveee this soooo much! The way he looks at her after 48 years, still so much love. Perfect Valentine's Day post. Thank you for this.''

Notably, Joe Biden's first wife, Neilia, and their one-year-old daughter Naomi had died in a car crash in 1972. Following this, Joe Biden became a single parent raising his two sons and also juggling a political career. He recalled that it was his sons, Beau and Hunter, who encouraged him to propose to Jill Biden.

The couple finally wed on June 17, 1977. They welcomed their first and only daughter, Ashley, in 1981 and Jill became the mother to Joe's two sons, Beau and Hunter. On January 20, 2021, the couple became the 46th President and First Lady of the United States.