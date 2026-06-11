"I Was Scolded For Working Too Much": Indian Man Shares Norway Experience

An Indian professional living in Norway has sparked a widespread discussion about work-life balance after sharing an experience that challenged his long-held beliefs about dedication and hard work. The man, identified as Vinod, recalled how moving to Norway 15 years ago exposed him to a very different workplace culture.

According to Vinod, he arrived in Norway carrying the work habits he had developed in India. He regularly worked on weekends, skipped lunch breaks, stayed late at the office and continued working even when unwell. He believed these actions demonstrated commitment and professionalism.

However, an unexpected conversation with his manager changed his perspective. Vinod said he was called into his boss's office and assumed he would be praised for his efforts. Instead, the manager raised concerns after noticing that Vinod had replied to emails on a Saturday and had cancelled a holiday to complete a project.

The Norwegian manager reportedly told him that taking leave was essential and that working during holidays sent the wrong message to younger employees. The boss stressed that holidays were not optional and that leaders should set healthy examples for their teams.

Vinod admitted he was shocked by the reaction. In many workplaces in India, he felt such behaviour would often be viewed as a sign of dedication. The experience encouraged him to reflect on the pressures of constant productivity and the personal costs of overwork.

His post quickly gained attention online, prompting many people to share their own views on workplace expectations. Several users praised the Norwegian approach, while others said achieving a healthy work-life balance remains a challenge in India. The discussion has once again highlighted the growing global debate over employee wellbeing, burnout and modern workplace culture.