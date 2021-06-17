'I Hate This Job': McDonald's Worker Quits By Posting Sign At Drive-Through

A McDonald's employee quit by posting a sign at the outlet's drive-through.

A Twitter user on Monday shared a photo of a sign found at his local McDonald's outlet which has since gone viral on social media for its bold declaration. "We are closed because I am quitting and I hate this job," the sign read. The tweet, shared by the handle '@GreatApeDad', quickly went viral on the microblogging platform, sparking a spirited discussion about the ethics of resigning from a job in this abrupt manner and the struggle faced by low-wage employees.

The Twitter user who shared the picture of McDonald's employee's novel resignation said in a follow-up tweet that it was put up by night shift manager who quit suddenly. "I spoke with the staff at this McDonald's today. It turns out the sign was put there by a night shift manager who suddenly quit, and it was left up overnight," he said.

Seen at our local McDonald's pic.twitter.com/InhWzowlVm — Great Ape Dad ???????????? ???????????? (@GreatApeDad) June 14, 2021

The tweet has racked up over 2 lakh 'likes' and 20,000 retweets since it was shared.

In the comments section, many voiced their support for the McDonald's employee and expressed surprise at the fact that one person had been left to manage a shift alone.

"Wait, did they seriously have a shift of ONE PERSON at an entire McDdonald's," one Twitter user asked.

Wait, did they seriously have a shift of ONE PERSON at an entire mcdonalds such that one person quitting mid-shift shut it all down?



I'm willing to believe that, but my goodness, the sheer amount of neglectful staffing involved...!



Whoever walked off from that crap is great! — TMP-3M Tempest (@TMP3M_Tempest) June 14, 2021

"McDonalds was my first official job at 16 and one of the hardest jobs I've had to date. I'm glad that this is happening," said another.

McDonalds was my first official job at 16 and one of the hardest jobs I've had to date. I'm glad that this is happening https://t.co/ggdoj0vw6h — ???? (@abraininabody) June 14, 2021

The tweet sparked a conversation about overworked employees.

I'm working a job where we have less than half the employees that corporate has deemed required for the business to function and I am exhausted. — A (@AaronCortyCort) June 14, 2021

"Workers were already stretched to their limits before the pandemic. Of course people are going to break down under these conditions," one person wrote.

Workers were already stretched to their limits before the pandemic. Of course people are going to break down under these conditions. — Great Ape Dad ???????????? ???????????? (@GreatApeDad) June 14, 2021

Some, however, criticised the employee as unprofessional.

"AI will replace all of us because we are not willing to do the job we applied for," a Twitter user remarked.

Underneath: AI will replace all of us because we are not willing to do the job we applied for — JJ Garrett (@joerock513) June 14, 2021

