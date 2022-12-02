'I Had No Idea...': Video Of Bird Feasting On Beehive Surprises Internet

Honey buzzards are large birds with broad wings and long tails.

A video showing a bird attacking a beehive for food is going viral on social media and piquing the curiosity of many internet users to know about the feathered creature.

The short video was shared on Twitter by a user named Reg Saddler. The caption of the post read, "I've never heard of a Honey-buzzard before. I had no idea they attack honey bees' nest for food".

I've never heard of a Honey-buzzard before. I had no idea they attack honey bees' nests for food.😳🦅

🎥 Credit : Rahul's Wildscape/YT pic.twitter.com/b6DJclenkQ — Reg Saddler (@zaibatsu) November 30, 2022

In the clip, the bird, identified as a honey buzzard, is seen repeatedly attacking the beehive in order to consume larvae. Seconds later, it is seen attacking the swarm of bees from different directions to satisfy its hunger.

The video was shared on Twitter on Wednesday and since then it has garnered more than 322,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes. In the comment section, one user said, "Between honey badgers and honey buzzards, any animal that has "honey" in the title should not be messed with apparently." Another wrote, "This is the first I've heard of this bird, but I'm not surprised it exists."

A third user commented, "So weird ! But it's nature and guess what it's God's grace." A fourth added, "That's crazy the stings don't have much- if any effect at all."

Meanwhile, according to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), honey buzzards are large birds with broad wings and long tails. They are mainly found in southern and eastern England, Wales, northern England and northern Scotland. They love eating larvae of wasps and bees.

A honey buzzard can grow up to 60 centimetres in length and between 600-1,100 milligrams in weight. Their wingspan measure between 135 to 150 cm.

