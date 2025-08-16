"I Don't Believe In Billionaires": CEO Donates Most Of $1.6 Billion Fortune

Brian O'Kelley, the co-founder and former CEO of ad-tech company AppNexus, made headlines after revealing that he gave away the majority of his $1.6 billion earnings from the sale of his company to AT&T in 2018, according to Fortune Magazine. Despite owning a 10% stake in AppNexus, O'Kelley chose to keep less than $100 million for himself and his family, donating the rest to causes they care about.

O'Kelley, now 48, said the decision was made after a thoughtful discussion with his wife about how much money was truly "enough". They calculated a comfortable amount, doubled it for security, and gave away the remainder.

He explained that his decision was not just about generosity but also about maintaining a grounded lifestyle and staying connected to everyday realities. O'Kelley believes extreme wealth can disconnect people from society and lead to irresponsible spending. He criticises the billionaire lifestyle, private islands, yachts, and luxury excess as unnecessary and "obnoxious", according to Fortune.

"I don't believe in billionaires. I think it's just ridiculous," the serial entrepreneur exclusively told Fortune, adding that he kept less than $100 million from his 10% stake in the startup after it was acquired.

Currently leading a new startup focused on tracking supply chain emissions, Scope3, O'Kelley says he has no plans to ever become a billionaire, even if his next venture succeeds. He also shared concerns about raising his children with too much luxury, wanting them to experience life with limits and values.

In a world where the number of billionaires is growing rapidly, O'Kelley's actions stand in sharp contrast. He believes true wealth should come with accountability, and that living with financial boundaries keeps people honest and responsible.