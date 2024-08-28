'I Did Everything, But...': Bengaluru Professor Resigns After Salary Hike Request Goes Unanswered

The post has accumulated more than 1,000 upvotes. (Representative pic)

A 37-year-old Assistant Professor recently opened up about his unfair work experience at an engineering college in Bengaluru. Taking to LinkedIn, the professor claimed that despite dedicating 10 years to the institution and receiving positive feedback from his students, his request for a salary hike was never approved. "I did everything and I never said no any job assigned," he wrote. Disheartened by this lack of support, the 37-year-old said that he resigned from the job but was also surprised when no one from the college attempted to stop him.

"Hi 37M from Bengaluru. I was working as an Assistant Professor in one of the engineering colleges in East Bangalore. I was here from past 10 years. Everything was normal untill 2019. The new principal who joined in 2019 closed 3 branches in our college. I did everything and I never said no any job assigned, but my request to increase salary was never approved," the professor wrote.

"Students were happy with my teaching. I received consistently excellent feedback from my students. I was helping students with hackathons and competitions. Many a times I paid entry fee from my pocket for many competitions. During NBA and NAAC accreditation, I use to stay till 8-9 PM in the evening. We worked on Sundays too," he added.

The 37-year-old said that despite his best efforts, his request for a salary hike was never approved by the new principal. He also claimed that junior teachers were getting paid more than him. "I was clueless. I couldn't understand what mistake I was doing. Entire college knew what I was doing but our principal was not ready to acknowledge it," he wrote.

The professor further said that he met the college's principal to discuss before resigning, however, he "was not ready to discuss anything" with him in the absence of the head of the department (HOD). "This HOD always supported 3-4 faculty and he was delegating difficult tasks to rest of us. I was fed up with this system and resigned recently. Nobody asked why I was resigning and nobody asked me to stay!" he wrote.

At the end of the post, the professor alleged that he was not paid any EPF (employee provident fund) after the salary structure changed suddenly. "DA was reduced from 115% to 30% and the remaining 85% was added to other allowances. This reduces my gratuity by at least 50%!", he said.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Not paying EPF is illegal. Please find a way to sue them through proper channels. Ask in the Legal India sub about your options."

"Teachers in all levels of the education sector are overworked with little to no compensation. The fact is we are replaceable, institutions do not care about your quality of teaching. They know they can replace you with a cheaper option," said another.

"This is injustice. I thought educational institutions were safe and free from this kind of practices. This world is becoming Cruel and evil everyday. No value for good people," commented a third.