US Influencer Slammed For Baking Bread On Flight: 'That's An Airplane, Not A Bakery'

Maria Baradell decided to go above and beyond with her cooking lessons.

A baking influencer from the United States has been slammed after she baked bread for her sister while aboard a flight to Spain. In a video that went viral on Instagram, Maria Baradell decided to go above and beyond with her cooking lessons by making a sourdough loaf from scratch while travelling to Spain.

"Do you want to see the final results?" Ms Baradell said in the clip. In the video, she can be seen mixing salt, flour, and water in a bowl on her tray table. She then works on the dough, kneading and shaping it, turning the aircraft into a sort of 30,000-foot prep kitchen.

As shown in a follow-up video, the home cook chose to wait to bake the bun until she was reunited with her sister in Spain rather than attempting to bake it while on board.

However, social media users thought the act was too much, saying the plane wasn't the right place for a cooking lesson. A crew member added that Ms Baradell was infecting the bread because of the unhygienic conditions on planes, having seen people vomit, trim their toenails, and even change diapers on the tray table.

"Imagine you settle into your seat and the person next to sets up a camera and starts taking out bowls, ingredients, and making bread," said a user.

Another added, "This is ridiculous! All for social media attention. Geez!"

"Looks really cute but please don't do it in planes, it's a really closed place and a celiac could suffer an intoxication, the flour can easily 'fly' and spread," added a person.

A fourth said, "This is inconsiderate for all the people on the plane allergic to wheat and/or gluten. If I was sat next to you, I would ask for a new seat immediately and a full refund because it would make me sick for several weeks to just inhale the flour. Please be more considerate next time."

Ms Baradell later wrote in the caption of the second video, "#milehighsourdoughclub won't be a thing. I was trying to be creative after I saw another creator making pasta in-flight, but thanks to your comments I learned this was not a great idea. I am very thankful for the people who shared their feedback in a kind way, but it's ok if you want to hate on it, I had good intentions. We had this bread for dinner the following day and it was great! I am loving exploring Barcelona and visiting a few of the best bakeries here."