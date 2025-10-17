"I Can Actually Afford Far More Here": American Woman On Why She Chose India Over US

An American woman living in India has sparked a new discussion on social media by comparing the cost of living in America and India. She noted that even though incomes are lower in India, life is much more comfortable.

Kristen Fischer, who has been sharing her experiences living in India on Instagram, explained why she prefers India over America. She wrote in the caption of her post that she wanted to share the reason why she chose to live in India.

Kristen said, "I can actually afford far more here." She mentioned that the cost of many everyday necessities is significantly higher in the US than in India.

Fisher pointed out that while people in America can definitely earn more, their expenses are also proportionately higher.

Check out the post here:

In her video, she mentioned about some expenses in both the countries, such as haircut, Wi-Fi, doctor consultation and mobile plan.

According to her, the price of a haircut in the US ranges from $15 to $ 50, while in India it is only between $1.20 to $ 2.50, which is 10 to 20 times cheaper. Similarly, WiFi in the US costs around $ 80 per month, while in India the same facility is available for $ 8.

She mentioned that in America a movie ticket ranges from $ 12 to $ 16, whereas in India it is available for only $ 2.50 to $ 5. Going to the doctor costs $ 150 to $ 600 in the US, whereas in India it remains between $ 7 to $ 17.

Talking about mobile plans, Fisher said that in America it costs $ 50 to $ 70 per month, whereas in India the same service is available for $ 3 to $ 5.

She concluded that many things in India are much cheaper than in America, and even though she earns less here, she's living a better life on the same income.

Social Media Reaction

Her post has received wide appreciation on social media and many people believe that India has a good balance between spending and standard of living.

One user commented, "Welcome!! The food in the restaurants is also cheaper. Public transport is also cheaper in India when compared to America.

Another user noted, "I totally get your love of India. What a magical place with the most amazing people, food, history, culture everything!! I really enjoy hearing your insight about life in India."

"Great to see you guyzz are rocking," commented a third user.