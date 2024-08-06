Hyderabad Tenants Want To Fire Help Because 'She Can't Speak Hindi', Internet Reacts

The post was shared a few days ago on Reddit and it has gained more than 500 upvotes

A man from Hyderabad shared a challenging experience on Reddit. He described how his flatmates wanted to fire their house help simply because she couldn't communicate with them in Hindi. After detailing the incident, the Reddit user asked others if they had encountered similar situations.

"I live in a 3BHK with two other flatmates. Both of them can't speak Telugu and moved into the flat two months ago. We have a Telugu-speaking maid who cleans exceptionally well, better than most maids in our area. She's been working in the flat for the past 1.5 years. Now, these guys want to replace her just because she can't speak Hindi, even though they can still communicate with her as she understands Hindi, and I am usually around to translate."

He added that his domestic help was in tears when he explained the situation to her.

The post was shared a few days ago on Reddit and it has gained more than 500 upvotes and several comments.

"Poor woman, can't believe she's being treated like scum just because she speaks her own language in her own state. I mean it's totally believable WHO is treating her badly, this won't be the first time this happened and will never be the last by a LONG shot," a user wrote.

"This is happening with companies also. I myself have witnessed this first hand where a hindi HR guy tampered with the hiring process so much. He literally rejected all local candidates with merit and accepted all illiterate hindi candidates who had no relevant experience at all. I was the hiring manager hence took control of the process later on. But i was amazed to see the guts of this HR," another user shared.

"I speak Hindi. Our maid speaks Telugu. She works really well. I never had a communication problem with her because my other two flatmates speak Telugu. The maid already knows what she has to do so, I don't really have to tell her anything. One time, I wanted something so I used Google translator. Your roommates are being cheap. Letting go of a poor maid just because of language is so wrong. She is a localite; we came from other states, we should be the one learning Telugu. Reading your other comment where you mentioned your roommates deducted some money for the maid not coming because of her being sick is so wrong! Your roommates don't have any empathy towards poor people," the third user commented.