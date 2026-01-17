Hyderabad Man Celebrates Longtime Cook's 70th Birthday, Wins Hearts

Sometimes, the simplest gestures bring the greatest joy. A heartwarming video showing a birthday celebration has gone viral online, reminding viewers that happiness often comes from thoughtful moments. In this video, 70-year-old Ramji Baba can be seen smiling as he cuts his birthday cake and blows out the candles. The Man is the family's longtime cook and has been serving the family for many years.

The voiceover in the video says that this was the first time they've seen Ramji Baba so happy. The clip begins with Ramji Baba cutting the cake, a shy but genuine smile on his face. The entire family can be heard singing a birthday song in the background, adding to the warmth and joy of the atmosphere.

Watch Video Here:

The Instagram post describes him as a simple and humble man who is also an excellent cook. The post also notes that he recently turned 70, but he proves that age is just a number. The caption reads, "Hi everyone! Meet Ramji Baba. A very humble, simple man who is an amazing chef. Recently he turned 70 but proves to be an example that age is just a number! Currently, I am trying to convince him to record a series of his recipes so I can share more about him with you all. Maybe you'll see him around soon."

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly resonated with Instagram users. Many called it emotional and touching, praising Ramji Baba's dedication and the family's sweet gesture to celebrate his birthday.

One user wrote, "We would learn to love from him."

Another user noted, "Working 40 years at same place is sheer dedication."