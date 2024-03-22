Hyderabad Local Train Passenger's Frustration With Online Ticketing System Sparks Debate

The X user shared his experience with the Unreserved Ticketing System app.

The Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app has become a crucial tool for local train commuters in Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities. However, there are also many challenges that people face while booking a train ticket online. Recently, X user Venkat took to the microblogging site to complain about the difficulties he faced while booking an online ticket for a local train via the UTS app. He shared a screenshot of the app, which showed that he tried booking an unreserved journey ticket on an MMTS coach routing between Lingampalli and Bharat Nagar stations in Hyderabad, Telangana. His post highlighted a significant limitation of the app that left him stranded.

"My long distance train arrived and there is a local train ready to depart from the adjacent platform. I couldn't board that because I had to go out to scan the QR code as this app didn't allow me to book the ticket. This is what happens when the babus sitting in the AC rooms don't want to know how things work," Mr Venkat wrote while sharing a screenshot of the UTS app, which showed his struggle with booking the ticket.

The post was shared on March 19 and since then, it has accumulated more than 266,000 views. In the comments section, users had mixed reactions. While some users pointed out that the limitation was in place to prevent misuse of the system, others said that they faced the same issue while booking the ticket.

"The distance feature is there to prevent misuse. Else, many ticketless travellers, upon seeing an approaching TC, would take out mobiles and immediately book tickets, even after boarding a train," wrote one user.

"They dont allow you to book on platform because, any ticketless traveller will book when there is a checking going on. You cannot be on a platform and book ticket," said another. "This is bcoz they don't want passengers to buy the ticket after they spot the ticket checker in the next compartment," commented a third.

A fourth user, however, said, "I too face these same situations. Useless app!"

"I don't know why UTS considers GPS as a factor to let to buy ticket. Even so, it can't determine the correct location. UTS needs modification," expressed another. "The UTS app is useless when you need it, e.g. when you get off at night and the tickets for local trains are not available at the counter as counter is closed. The GPS accuracy (5m/4m/2m) of the app does not allow you to buy tickets at the station," said one user.