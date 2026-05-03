Hyderabad Cab Driver's Note Listing Rules For Passengers Sparks Debate

A simple printed note inside a cab in Hyderabad has sparked a wider conversation online about how drivers and passengers should behave with each other. The image, shared on social media, has drawn mixed reactions from users.

The photo was posted by a social media user named Aman on X with the caption that Hyderabad cabs do not hesitate. It shows a detailed list of instructions written by the cab driver for passengers.

The note begins by stating that the passenger is not the owner of the cab and the person driving it is the owner. It then lays down basic etiquette, asking riders to speak politely, take respect, and close the door slowly. The driver also says passengers should put their attitude in their pocket, making it clear that paying for the ride does not give them the right to behave disrespectfully.

The note also addresses issues related to fares. It tells passengers not to act as if they are giving more money. Another instruction that caught attention is the request asking people not to say bhaiya to the driver, suggesting a preference for a different form of address.

Safety and comfort are also highlighted in the message. The driver advises passengers not to ask him to drive fast and instead be on time. It also includes a warning stating that there should be no romance in the cab and that it is not a private place or an OYO, asking passengers to keep distance and stay calm.

Check Out The Post Here:

Hyderabad cabs do not hesitate pic.twitter.com/oWuJUtwRkB — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) May 2, 2026

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly went viral and triggered a debate online. One user wrote, "After booking they will call and negotiate."

Another user noted, "He may be the owner of the cab, but we are the customers."

At the same time, some users supported the driver, saying he has the right to set his own preferences. Others pointed out that such notes may reflect the growing frustration among drivers who deal with difficult passengers, long working hours, and pricing pressures from aggregator platforms.