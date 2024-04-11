Couple's Public Display Of Affection On Flight Irks Passenger: ''Can't Believe My View''

The pics showed them canoodling and snuggling with each other.

When travelling on a plane, passengers should follow some basic etiquette and do their best to not disturb or trouble anyone seated around them. However, recently a passenger was left horrified after he caught a couple getting intimate with each other during a flight. He also shared pictures of the flyers, which showed them canoodling and snuggling with each other.

As per the passenger, the unidentified flyers were locked in a series of embraces during the entirety of the plane ride. ''Can't believe my view on the plane It was like this the whole 4-hour flight,'' X user FLEA wrote while sharing the pictures.

It was like this the whole 4 hour flight. 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/ruz39rLzDm — FLEA 🇭🇹 (@babyibeenajoint) April 5, 2024

His post has gone viral with 21 million views, with people posting an array of comments. Most of the users were amused by the pictures and shared jokes and memes in response. Some, however, said that the couple's behaviour was inappropriate and didn't appreciate the PDA display. A few also noticed a woman sitting behind them, who had her shoes off too.

One user wrote, ''How did the flight attendant not say anything ???'' A second user stated, ''This is so cute but I'm so anxious when flying I need my seatbelt ON at ALL times.''

A third said, ''This is lowkey cute asf''. A fourth wrote, ''Throw on some headphones and watch a movie or read a book. i only have a problem on planes if a baby is crying or if you're reclining your seat into my space.''

A fifth wrote, ''his why I'm never flying economy. Ain't no time to watch this BS.'' A sixth added, ''Took their shoes off and just made themselves at home, damn. Couldn't even wait till they got to a hotel.''

Yet another added, ''I'm more amazed at the amount of empty space on there. Thats love.''

''Once you get to the point where you're tonguing your partner down, you've crossed the line of good manners. If one does find themselves stuck next to a couple making out in the “backseat,” the victim should alert a flight attendant rather than try and handle the situation themselves,'' US etiquette expert Elaine Swann told travel blog The Points Guy.



