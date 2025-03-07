Discover The Future Of Air Travel: Traditional Planes Face A New Challenge

Delta Air Lines of the United States has announced plans to develop a revolutionary new passenger plane in partnership with California-based startup JetZero. The innovative blended-wing-body aircraft aims to reduce emissions and fuel costs and is expected to take flight as early as 2027. The lightweight airframe, which differs from traditional tube-and-wing designs, will carry over 250 passengers and provide a quieter journey with roof-mounted engines. This sustainable aircraft is part of Delta's push to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Photo Credit: Delta Air Lines

As per a release by Delta, it will provide best-in-class operational expertise through its Sustainable Skies Lab to bring the innovative blended-wing-body (BWB) aircraft to commercial viability as part of the global carrier's work toward net-zero emissions by 2050. Global airline to consult on interior design to re-invent and further elevate customer and employee experiences.

JetZero's BWB design is expected to be up to 50% more fuel-efficient than aircraft in operation today, with flight range and seat capacity comparable to today's mid-range international aircraft - all with existing engine technology.

"Working with JetZero to realise an entirely new airframe and experience for customers and employees is bold and important work to advance the airline industry's fuel-saving initiatives and innovation goals," said Amelia DeLuca, Delta's Chief Sustainability Officer.

"While Delta is focused on doing what we can today to address our carbon footprint, it's critical we also work with a variety of partners to advance revolutionary technologies, like JetZero's blended-wing-body aircraft, to solve for a significant portion of future aviation emissions."

"JetZero is working to change the world by bringing to market an aircraft that aims to fly this decade and make immediate and marked progress toward reducing airline energy costs, and the associated emissions," said Tom O'Leary, JetZero cofounder and CEO.

"The ability to realize such significant efficiency gains in the near future meaningfully impacts the industry's commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and will serve as the foundation on which other technologies and efficiencies can be realized. Delta was one of the first carriers to partner with us, supporting us behind the scenes since 2023, and we look forward to their continued support of our program through their deep knowledge and expertise."