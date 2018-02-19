Husband's Cheap Valentine's Day Gift Turns Into $100,000 Lottery Win The $10 present has won them $100,000

An Iowa woman who was initially unimpressed by her husband's choice of a Valentine's Day gift is now eating her words. Cynthia Holmes of Iowa, USA, was presented with a Casino Riches scratch-off ticket for Valentine's Day by her husband, Don. The card sells for a mere $10.It turned out to be the ticket that won them a $100,000 jackpot or approximately Rs 64 lakhs."My husband gave me a gift of a scratch off and I'm like, 'Oh, that's really expensive,'" joked Ms Holmes to Iowa Lottery officials . "I scratch it off. I won $100,000!"Her husband is not as surprised."I knew she was a winner," says Mr Holmes. "I thought it would just be $100 but it turned out to be $100,000."54-year-old Ms Holmes says she did not really believe that she had won until she went to the lottery headquarters on Thursday - a day after Valentine's Day."The machine went, 'Woo hoo!' And I'm like - my hands started shaking and like butterflies in my stomach," said Ms Holmes, who works at Walmart. "It is still sinking in."Ms Holmes won the second highest prize in Iowa Lottery's Casino Riches game. She now plans to use the money to pay off her car and house. In January this year, a couple from Massachusetts won $1 million in separate lotteries just a month apart.Click for more trending news