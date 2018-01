A lucky couple from Massachusetts is now raking in millions after winning $1 million each in separate lotteries. Does it get any better? In August, Jane Goodwin from Massachusetts, USA, won a million dollars in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes, said a press release announcing her husband's similar win four months later. Robert Goodwin, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery , won his prize from a $5 instant ticket game.Mr Goodwin chose a lump-sum payment of $650,000.The happy couple will now put their winnings towards buying a home. News of this win comes just a few days after a woman from New Jersey won a $5 million lottery from a ticket sold to her by mistake.Click for more trending news