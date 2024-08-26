British Couple Wins Lottery Twice In Three Weeks Using A ''Simple'' Trick

The couple's fortune changed just three months after they joined the People's Postcode Lottery.

A lottery enthusiast from Darwen, Lancashire, has revealed his astonishing luck, winning not once, but twice, within just three weeks. According to Bristol Live, Neil and his partner Hayley, who recently moved into a new home, credited their success to a simple yet effective technique available to anyone in the UK.

The couple's fortune changed just three months after they joined the People's Postcode Lottery. Explaining the win, Neil, who is an electrician, stated: "We just bought the house three months ago. I got a 10-pound prize the first month and now 30,000-pound (Rs 33,17,980)."

Their winning streak continued when their postcode struck gold again just three weeks later, bringing in another windfall, although smaller in amount than their initial prize. The couple believe there's a simple reason behind their luck, that anyone can test out.

Nick told BirminghamLive: "We started playing as soon as we moved in."

Encouraged by their success, Neil and Hayley urged their neighbours to join the lottery, resulting in a remarkable outcome. A total of 18 residents from the area participated, and their collective winnings reached a staggering £540,000 (approximately ₹5.97 crore). The community was ecstatic, with all the winners sharing in the joy and excitement of their life-changing windfall.

Emma, a neighbour of Neil said, “It is amazing to win a lottery with your neighbours. We were all talking to each other and it brought the street together. Many of us are planning to go on vacation with the amount.''

Meanwhile, Mark, another neighbour, said he is considering getting a new tattoo: ''I might get Sonic this time. My little boy loves that. Off the top of my head, I might also get the lottery logo in there. I'll tell the tattooist what I want and he'll do a good job.''