Siberian Tiger Is First Big Cat In The World To Get Stem Cell Treatment

Igor is a 13-year old tiger living in the zoo in the southern Hungarian town of Szeged. It has been suffering from hip joint pains for years.
The treatment, used more widely on humans than animals, cures injured joints with tissue taken from patients' own fatty tissue, which contains regenerative stem cells, doctors said. These are injected back into the ailing joints.
"The essence of stem-cell treatment is that we can achieve an improvement in the quality of life of patients who cannot be helped by operations or medical treatment," said Robert Gippert, the veterinarian who operated on Igor's hip.
The sedated tiger was lying peacefully on its side on the operating table, with its big paws sticking out from below a green blanket. After Igor wakes up, it could take two to three weeks before vets can judge the improvement in its movement.
