Humans In Demand To Clean Up AI's Mess Amid Job Loss Fears

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years has driven companies worldwide to adopt the technology to cut costs and boost profits. While fears have been raised about AI taking over human jobs, it appears that the dystopia may not be as close as some may have imagined. According to a report in NBC News, humans are now being hired in numbers to make AI slop look less sloppy, thereby spawning an unexpected employment field.

Though anyone can write blogs, produce graphics and write code using AI, the end product, especially for a professional setting, is not always satisfactory. Companies and startups are now turning to human experts to fix their "botched attempts" at using AI.

The report highlighted the case of a Spain-based freelance graphic designer, Lisa Carstens who is "keeping busier than ever" despite the emergence of AI tech that was supposed to take away her job.

Ms Carstens revealed that clients often come to her to fix work that is often littered with unclean lines and nonsensical text, which looks like a mess of pixels when the size is increased beyond a certain point.

“There's people that are aware AI isn't perfect, and then there's people that come to you angry because they didn't manage to get it done themselves with AI,” said Ms Carstens.

“And you kind of have to be empathetic. You don't want them to feel like idiots. Then you have to fix it.”

Georgia-based freelance writer Kiesha Richardson said half of her jobs nowadays come from clients who hire her to alter or rewrite their AI-generated articles that “don't look remotely human at all".

“That's all you can do, is learn and adapt. And I have some colleagues who are adamant about not working with AI. But I'm like, ‘I need money. I'm taking it.'”

AI not helping profits

The report comes in the backdrop of a recent study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) highlighting that 95 per cent of organisations that implemented AI systems were getting zero return on the investment.

"Despite $30-40 billion in enterprise investment into GenAI, this report uncovers a surprising result in that 95 per cent of organisations are getting zero return," the report titled, The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025, stated.

AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot are some of the most adopted models, but only five per cent of integrated AI pilots are extracting millions in value, while the vast majority remain stuck with no measurable profit and loss (P&L) impact.

The failure on the investment was not due to AI models not working efficiently, but because they were harder to adapt with pre-existing workflows in a company. Those adopting the technology were also dealing with a "learning gap" in their workforce, although company executives blamed AI model's performance.