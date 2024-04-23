HR Executive Shares 4 Reasons Why Employees Quit After 6 Months. See Post

The has accumulated more than 1,300 reactions. (Representative pic)

A woman in human resources (HR) recently took to social media to share insights on why people often quit their jobs only after months of joining. Bharti Pawar, an HR Executive at Impact Infotech Pvt. Ltd., took to LinkedIn to list reasons that mainly guide the decision of an employee to leave a new job. "Employees don't join to quit the company in 6 months or a year," she wrote. In the following lines she added the four reasons.

"They quit because...Toxic work culture, Less salary, unpaid overtime, Work pressure beyond their limit, Nepotism and office politics," Ms Pawar wrote in her post. "No one likes frequent job quit, the environment forced them to do so," she concluded.

Ms Pawar shared the post on LinkedIn just a few hours back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1,300 reactions and several comments. While some users agreed with the HR Executive, others shared their own stories.

"Every company must be evaluated well on Glassdoor and through other third-party means before we join. Why should only employers have the right of refusal? Employees should have it, too, and there should be stringent laws or regulatory measures to sue bad employers. This is high time, this should be stopped!" wrote one user.

"Difficult to disagree. However, moving from job to job is increasingly becoming a surer way to increase earning potential in a highly competitive talent environment. The days of ten or twenty years careers are becoming a thing of the past, especially as the world becomes more digitalised," suggested another.

"Even I have been facing this a lot for the past few weeks. No matter how hard I work, my manager always scolds me in a demeaning way. Not only me but all my colleagues are facing the same problem. That's where tolerance of an honest employee is being tested at its peak," commented a LinkedIn user.

"Essentially, HRs should be bridging the gap between the talent and the management, but what is evident widely is HRs, mostly in small and medium organisations, get involved in creating rift and petty politics just for cheap benefits or to remain authoritative. They have become a mere tool to blow out the copybook trumpet of companies, taking high moral grounds, cutting costs and salaries while practising the nastiest things that are unfair to people. Therefore, HRs have become new synonyms for villains in the corporate world. What I am witnessing day in and day out is people started to hate HRs more than their EXs, and that feeling is beyond personal," expressed another.