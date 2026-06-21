How To Spot the Red Flags Of Artificial Intelligence Scams

Cybercriminals are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to make their fraudulent schemes faster, larger in scale, and much more personalized. According to a recent report by technology news outlet CNET, modern scam campaigns exploit human psychology by using deepfake audio, video impersonations, and highly polished emails to manipulate targets through fear, urgency, and trust.

Experts in cybersecurity note that while the core objectives of these criminals have not changed, artificial intelligence allows them to continuously rewrite messages and efficiently execute multi-step attacks. For example, a writer for CNET highlighted how fraudulent book marketing emails often bypass digital spam filters by scraping real book descriptions from the internet. The software then re-orders the text to make the message appear as though it was written by a genuine fan.

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To trick both users and security systems, scammers frequently host their malicious content on trusted, widely used platforms such as Google Drive or Microsoft 365. CNET points out that the initial emails rarely contain immediate red flags like suspicious attachments or price demands. Instead, the criminals wait until a target responds and displays emotional investment before sending harmful links or requesting exorbitant fees. This delayed approach can ultimately lead to damaged digital devices, extortion, severe financial loss, or total identity theft.

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To stay safe, security analysts recommend pausing before taking any online action, verifying the identity of the sender through independent channels, and never handing over personal or financial data under pressure.