To Meghan Markle On Her Birthday - Love, The British Royal Family

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, photographed with the Queen in 2018.

The Queen of Britain wished her granddaughter-in-law Meghan "a very happy birthday" on social media this morning. On Meghan's 39th birthday, the Royal Family Instagram account shared a picture of the Duchess of Sussex with the monarch. It was followed shortly afterwards by posts from Kate and William's Kensington Palace account, and Prince Charles' Clarence House account.

The Royal Family Instagram account shared a photo of Meghan with Queen Elizabeth II, taken in 2018. According to the Daily Mail, it was taken on their first joint royal engagement. "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!" read the message alongside the photograph.

The Queen's birthday greeting was followed by an Instagram post from the Kensington Palace, which is the Instagram account run by Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" the Kensington Palace wrote while sharing a picture of Meghan, who, in 2018, married William's younger brother, Prince Harry.

Clarence House also shared a picture of Meghan on her birthday, which falls on August 4.

At the beginning of the year, Prince Harry and Meghan, in a shock announcement, revealed that they had decided to step down as senior royals and relocated to North America with their 14-month-old son, Archie.

According to The Sun, Meghan Markle is celebrating her 39th birthday in Los Angeles, where the couple moved after spending some time in Canada.

The birthday messages from the royal family come shortly after the publication of "Finding Freedom" - a biography which opened up on the rift between Prince Harry and his family. The couple say they did not contribute to the biography, written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, but friends of the couple provided much of its content.