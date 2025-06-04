UK Man Arrested For Trespassing On Windsor Castle Grounds: Police

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A man has been arrested for allegedly trespassing at Windsor Castle, Thames Valley Police reported. The incident occurred around 1 pm on Sunday when the man entered a restricted area. Metropolitan Police officers quickly intercepted the man before he accessed inner castle grounds.

A man has been arrested for allegedly trespassing on restricted grounds at Windsor Castle, according to a report by the BBC citing Thames Valley Police.

The incident occurred around 1 pm local time on Sunday when the man, believed to be in his 30s, entered a protected area of the royal residence. He was quickly intercepted by Metropolitan Police officers stationed at the site and was prevented from accessing the inner grounds of the castle.

The man was arrested on suspicion of trespass under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act, a law that makes it a criminal offence to unlawfully enter designated protected sites. He was also found in possession of suspected Class A drugs.

Authorities said the man has been released on bail while investigations continue.

Windsor Castle, one of the official residences of the British royal family, remains under tight security, especially following past incidents involving breaches of palace grounds.



