How Netflix Responded To Virat Kohli's Tweet On 'A Good Series To Watch'

Virat Kohli, currently in Australia, is keeping busy with a good show to watch.

Netflix India had a dream of getting a picture with Virat Kohli, and it looks like that dream has come true. This morning, Virat Kohli shared a glimpse from his "quarantine diaries". The skipper, who is currently in Australia for India's upcoming cricket tour, shared a selfie which shows him lounging on a couch in a crumpled T-shirt, his laptop open in front of him.

"Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch," Kohli captioned the pic.

Netflix India was quick to notice that he had Netflix open on the laptop in front of him. "That's us on the computer screen!" they wrote on Twitter while responding to the pic. "Our dream of getting a picture with Virat Kohli has finally come true," the streaming platform added.

That's us on the computer screen!

Our dream of getting a picture with Virat Kohli has finally come true ???? https://t.co/4krtYUaa6K — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 17, 2020

Netflix's tweet garnered over 3,000 'likes', and they were not the only one to have a funny response to the picture.

Some people had suggestions on what Virat Kohli could watch

Watch Mirzapur bhai, prepare yourself for Australia series. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 17, 2020

First watch DARK or GOT series bro ????❤️ https://t.co/EBYsj2BT11 — Hola ! (@Naveen8236) November 17, 2020

While others wished him luck and said they found his post totally relatable

It feels good to know that I am not the only one who makes a ball off a T-shirt and tosses it in the cupboard. https://t.co/DNLPl24nrz — Anup (@npsedhain) November 17, 2020

Virat Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI and will return home after the first Test. He is expecting his first child with wife Anushka Sharma in January 2021.

