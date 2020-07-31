How Many Elephants Can You Count In This Video? Twitter Is Confused

An image shared by WildLense Eco Foundation on Twitter.

The sight of a group of elephants at a watering hole has left many intrigued. A few days ago, WildLense Eco Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, shared a picture that appears to show a group of four elephants standing next to a water body. While the scene is not unusual in itself, for elephants are social animals who live in large groups, it was the claim that there are seven elephants in the picture that left many scratching their heads.

"Some frames are flawlessly awesome, when you get 7in1 frame & that too in a total synchronization," the organisation wrote while sharing the photograph. Take a look at it below:

As the picture gained attention with hundreds of 'likes', many questioned the NGO, saying that they could only see four elephants in it. WildLense responded by numbering the elephants and explaining that the seventh one is not visible in the frame.

What am I missing. I could could 4 in this perfect frame — AnnaSaaru ???????? (@AnnaSaaru) July 14, 2020

Now, the NGO has shared a video that shows the group moving around and explains how the shot had seven jumbos. "Now watch carefully till the end how this is 7in1 frame," they urged viewers while sharing the clip, where six elephants are clearly visible, but spotting the seventh one might take some effort.

How many elephants can you count in this video? Watch:

Since being shared one day ago, the video has collected over 2,500 views and a number of comments.

"Omg this is so amazing! Family picnic," remarked one Twitter user.

"A beautiful sight of the most graceful animals!" another said.

How many elephants could you count? Let us know using the comments section.