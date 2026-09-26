'How Do You Even Plan?' Man In His 80s Spends Rs 40 Lakh On Medical Emergency

A social media post highlighting the financial toll of a medical emergency in old age has drawn attention online. A user recalled how their elederly neighbour in his 80s underwent heart surgery that cost around Rs 40 lakh. The man wondered how one could plan for something like this, especially in the old age when savings can be scant.

The man detailed that his neighbour was given two options. Either opt for a traditional open-heart surgery carrying significant risk, or a more advanced, minimally invasive procedure that was somewhat safer but considerably more expensive.

"Given his age there was actually only one option and because his son is settled abroad he was able to afford it, it still has put a massive dent in their finances for the next few years at least," the man wrote.

Without the financial support, the man detailed that even health insurance would likely have fallen short, pushing the family towards bankruptcy.

"I was a bit scared hearing the cost of such a surgery. Like many people, I also have retirement plans, and I simply haven't factored in something that would cost 2x my annual planned expenses in one go," the man said.

"When faced with the crushing reality that you simply can't afford a treatment, we can only hope to accept it. I thought I had things sorted but l got a new wake up call today to try and live more in the present too."

Check The Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that the least one can do is take a good insurance plan with a wide coverage that may help them avoid such a situation in old age.

"I will call it a day. You have already seen the world; what more can you do at 80," said one user, while another added: "40 lakh cover is not unheard of. Most good insurance plans double their cover year on year. Someone at 80 should have cover of more than 1 crore."

A third commented: "You answered it yourself. You asked "how do you plan for something like this". And the answer is: by putting aside 50 lakhs for something like this. With medical insurance coverage on top of it. This is the literal reason you build up your savings. Besides needing money to survive in old age. Because a BIG part of old-age living is healthcare."

A fourth said: "By staying healthy. Most Indians are incredibly unhealthy. And don't even walk 5k steps. Idk what was the condition of the above mentioned elder but most heart conditions are lifestyle disorders."