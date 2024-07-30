How An Entire 23 Member Sri Lankan Handball Team Vanished Without A Trace In Germany

Actors portrayed as the Sri Lankan handball team in the movie "Machan."

In September 2004, an extraordinary incident unfolded in Bavaria, Germany. A 23-man Sri Lankan handball team had arrived in the country to take part in a sports exchange programme consisting of friendly matches against local clubs, according to Deutsche Welle. However, the team's performance during a match raised eyebrows. Players seemed to show very unfamiliarity with the rules of the sport, and their performance was described as "awful" by the opposing team.

Well, the unthinkable happened the next morning. The whole Sri Lankan delegation of 16 players and nine other members, including the coach, vanished into thin air. Initially, their hosts thought the team members got lost, but a search in the rooms told a different story.

They left all their personal belongings behind, including sports equipment and team jerseys, as well as a thank-you note for local sports authorities showing appreciation for the extended hospitality, indicating that they were leaving for France.

The German authorities were baffled by the sudden disappearance of the entire national handball team. The incident remains a perplexing mystery.

German Sports Exchange Programme organiser Dietmer Doering told the BBC: "We initially thought the team had gotten lost in nearby woods while jogging."

But he said a note had been found saying the 23-strong team had gone to France. "We now know they crossed into Italy," Mr Doering said.

"They even left their dirty laundry," he added.

Mr Doering told Priyath Liyanage of the BBC Sinhala service that the organisers were feeling extremely let down by the incident.

"This will be the last time we will be doing this. I am not planning to invite any more teams from Sri Lanka," he said.

"The entire team of 23 men, including the coach and the manager, has taken off."

The handball team was taking part in a programme in which teams from both countries visited each other for friendly games.

The sports ministry in Sri Lanka said the trip was not authorised.

No Sri Lankan National Handball Team Existed in 2004

According to the BBC, the ministry spokesperson said that handball is a sport very rarely played in Sri Lanka, and the formation of a national team was a mystery. The performance of the team had been poor throughout the tournament.

According to Deutsche Welle, while German and Italian authorities scratch their heads about the best way out of the mess, reports say that Sri Lanka officials have confirmed that the country doesn't even have a national handball team.

Also this this intriguing case of the missing Sri Lankan handball team inspired an Italian-Sri Lankan comedy movie, "Machan," written, directed, and produced by Uberto Pasolini and released in the year 2008.