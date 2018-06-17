How A Water Bottle Led To Scary Car Crash Luckily, the driver escaped unhurt from the overturned car

Share EMAIL PRINT The car overturned completely at a gas station.



, the driver said she was approaching traffic when she realised that her brakes had failed. To avoid crashing into the cars on the road, she displayed great presence of mind and took the slip road into a petrol station, colliding with the metal posts protecting the pumps that caused her vehicle to overturn.



The woman claimed she could not press down on the brake pedal. However, when the police examined the red Ford KA she was driving, they found nothing wrong with the brakes. Instead, what they did find was a crumpled bottle of water.



""Following an examination of the car we found a full bottle of water, which was crumpled. While we cannot say for certain, it is highly likely the bottle has rolled under the pedals and prevented the driver from applying the brakes," says Police Commissioner Gary Douglas of the Polegate Roads Policing Unit.



"The driver in this case was left shaken but thankfully unhurt. Had it not been for her quick thinking, it could have been a whole lot worse," he added.



The police issued a warning to other drivers following the incident, asking them to ensure that any items within their vehicles are stowed correctly before they start their journey, so as not to interfere with any pedals or controls.



Click for more





A driver in Sussex, UK, was very lucky to escape unhurt after her car crashed and overturned at a gas station. According to Sussex Police, it was an bottle of water that led to the scary accident on the evening of June 6. According to the police , the driver said she was approaching traffic when she realised that her brakes had failed. To avoid crashing into the cars on the road, she displayed great presence of mind and took the slip road into a petrol station, colliding with the metal posts protecting the pumps that caused her vehicle to overturn.The woman claimed she could not press down on the brake pedal. However, when the police examined the red Ford KA she was driving, they found nothing wrong with the brakes. Instead, what they did find was a crumpled bottle of water.""Following an examination of the car we found a full bottle of water, which was crumpled. While we cannot say for certain, it is highly likely the bottle has rolled under the pedals and prevented the driver from applying the brakes," says Police Commissioner Gary Douglas of the Polegate Roads Policing Unit. "The driver in this case was left shaken but thankfully unhurt. Had it not been for her quick thinking, it could have been a whole lot worse," he added.The police issued a warning to other drivers following the incident, asking them to ensure that any items within their vehicles are stowed correctly before they start their journey, so as not to interfere with any pedals or controls.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter