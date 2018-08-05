How A Single Fly Ruined A World Record Attempt

A fly landed on a mini dominoe and ruined the world record attempt. (Representational Image)

Never underestimate the power of little things - even as small as a fly. Case in point: A small fly in Germany that single-handedly ruined a world record attempt by 22 people. Participants at a domino event in the town of Nidda in Germany were attempting to beat the record for the most mini-dominoes to fall in one go. However, a fly that landed on one of the mini dominoes set off the chain reaction and sent the dominoes falling, ruining the world record attempt.

According to local reports, the incident took place at the tenth Domino Day event organised by Sinners Domino Entertainment on August 3. The dominoes being used in the attempt by the Sinners Domino Entertainment team were no bigger than finger nails. These mini dominoes are also 100 times lighter than standard dominoes, and need to be set up with tweezers.

"The fly triggered the chain reaction prematurely," said organiser Patrick Sinner on Saturday to local news agencies. "There was no more time to set up all the little tiles again."

Interestingly enough, the Sinners Domino Entertainment team were attempting to break their own Guinness World Record, set in 2013. In that attempt, 2,000 mini dominoes were toppled.

This time around, they still managed to break four other world records, including the longest domino chain reaction. The run used 596,229 tiles and took 15 minutes to complete.

The longest domino wall, the largest spiral and the largest domino cube were other records they set.