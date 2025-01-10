"Hire My Dad": Delhi Woman's Heartfelt LinkedIn Post Wins Internet

A Delhi-based woman recently took to LinkedIn to seek job opportunities for her father, a seasoned professional in the automobile industry. In a heartwarming post, the woman expressed her admiration for her father's unparalleled expertise and work ethic. She introduced her father as a "conscientious, hardworking, loyal, empathetic, and exceptionally talented individual". She said that her father, who has 30-40 years of experience in the automobile industry, has served as a manager, plant head, director and CEO with companies like Swaraj Mazda, Maruti Joint Venture, Alfa Cotec industry, KD Industries etc.

The woman further highlighted her father's leadership qualities. "People who trained under him 20-30 years back are still with him & switched companies alongside my father just to be under his mentorship, not needing for me to emphasize on the kind of leader he is," she wrote.

Take a look at the post below:

The woman also detailed the reason for the job change. She said that her father has been facing financial instability in his current organisation, where he has not received his fixed salary for the past year. "Despite all these odds, he has been giving his 200% to the company by even giving his Sundays and extra hours to the company, all thanks to his empathetic nature," she said.

Acknowledging his need for stability, the woman said that her father, with encouragement from his family, has decided to seek a new opportunity in the automobile sector. She also said that her father is a solution-oriented professional with exceptional communication skills, deep industry knowledge and the ability to inspire and lead teams effectively.

"My father is the best candidate any organisation can hire, so please do not miss out on this opportunity. If anyone interested to hire my dad, kindly reach out to me and I'll further connect you with him. Thanks for reading so patiently," she concluded.

The woman shared the post a day back. Since then it has accumulated more than 3,200 reactions and over 500 comments. LinkedIn users praised the woman's effort. "Hats off to you for being such a wonderful daughter. With your immense gratitude and support for your father, he is truly a lucky man and already a winner in life," wrote one user.

"This is such an inspiring initiative.... It speaks volumes about your love and respect for your father. I truly hope your efforts help him find the right opportunity. Wishing you and your father all the success.... Best wishes," commented another.

"Such a beautiful post for your father! Undoubtedly from what u mentioned he is super capable & can get anything he wants. But a daughter creating a post like this is just super awesome! Inspirational stuff atleast for me," expressed a third user.