Watch: Voice Artist Pranks Scam Caller Offering Credit Card, Internet In Splits

Needless to say, spam calls from banks offering loans are extremely annoying. We all try to dodge these unwanted interruptions, but one voice artist flipped the script by pranking the spam caller offering "special credit card" offers. Taking to Instagram, Tanya Nambiar shared a video of herself speaking to the spam caller. In the clip, she receives a call from a bank promoting special credit card offers. However, rather than simply declining the offer, Ms Nambiar decides to have some fun and pranks the caller using voice modulation.

In the video, when the bank representative asks if she is interested in the offer, the voice artist turns the table and asks if he is lonely and looking for a friend. She then tells him to press one if he wants to chat with her. At this moment, the confused caller presses one. However, as Nambiar continues with the prank, the spam caller utters a swear word and abruptly disconnects the call.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated nearly 6 million views and over 180,000 likes. The post triggered hilarious reactions. While some called the video "funny", others said that they are going to try the same prank the next time they get a spam call.

"Noted, gonna try this so many insurance calls these days, it's like they're trying to save my life!" wrote one user. "Those Digital arrest scammers would end up paying u," jokingly said another.

"I choked laughing. This is hilarious," commented a third user. "You should probably do a series on spam calls.... Remove DND. seriously it would be a hit," suggested another.

Notably, spam calls have become more frequent in recent years. India has also witnessed a sharp increase in the number of cybercrime cases. Recently, popular social media influencer Ankush Bahuguna shared his traumatic ordeal in which he was held hostage by scammers for 40 hours. The content creator, in a video on Instagram, detailed how he was forced into a "digital arrest," isolated from friends and family, and lost not only money but also his mental well-being during the ordeal.