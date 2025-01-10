X User's Unusual Request To Blinkit CEO Sparks Discussion Online. See Post

An X user has sparked a discussion online with his unusual idea for the quick-commerce platform Blinkit to launch a cash delivery service. Taking to X, Harsh Punjabi, founder of Dot Company and a content creator, tagged Blinkit's chief executive officer (CEO) Albinder Dhindsa and requested him to start ATM services through the app. He suggested that customers pay through UPI and the cash be delivered to their homes within 10 minutes. In a separate post, Mr Punjabi also mentioned the challenges of needing cash at short notice, such as before a trip or reluctance to visit an ATM.

"Hey @albinder please start an ATM like service on Blinkit. Users will pay via UPI and you can deliver cash at doorstep in under 10 minutes. Will be super helpful," Mr Punjabi wrote on X. "Leaving for a trip and need cash. Gharpe total Rs 100 cash hai (There is only Rs 100 at home). Don't want to go to the ATM. But will have to," he said in the comments section.

Mr Punjabi's post quickly went viral, with many dismissing his idea as unnecessary. In the comments section, while some users questioned the need for such a service, others pointed out alternatives like borrowing cash from neighbours or local shopkeepers.

"What the hell will you do with cash at home? Who is coming to your house for *cash* payments? Looks shady," wrote one user. "This service is called talking to neighbors and local shopkeepers and often takes less than 10 minutes," commented another.

"There were startups that tried this, doesn't work well without a banking license, often ran into daily limit issues," wrote a third user. "This will have its cons : blinkit will have to provide full fledged security to those delivering cash. Further due to which they will incur costs and you will be paying extra delivery and security charges. And it won't be beneficial as people are of the idea to always cut costs," explained a fourth user.

Meanwhile, this comes after Blinkit launched a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram. In an X post, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced on X that the initiative has been launched with an initial fleet of five ambulances.

He said that they aim to solve the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in Indian cities. He also stated that the Blinkit ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, an AED (Automated External Defibrillator), a stretcher, a monitor, a suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections. Each ambulance would have a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver to make sure they can deliver quality service, he added.