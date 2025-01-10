Pakistan International Airlines' Paris Post Triggers Social Media Buzz: "Is That a Threat?"

For millions of people worldwide, there is nothing that sticks in their memories more than the day the planes crashed into the World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001. Those four coordinated terrorist suicide attacks were carried out by al-Qaeda against the United States in 2001, and they are popularly known as 9/11. These images are still frequently included in media reports and documentaries, so this incident has been so badly engraved in the people's minds that any picture of a building or a flying object instantly brings back memories of that terrible day. Somehow, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) neglected this sensitive reminder while designing one of their last promotional Instagram posts. The image rapidly generated a buzz on social media, with many users drawing a parallel between the PIA post and the devastating 9/11 terror attack.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its flight operations between Islamabad and Paris, starting Friday, January 10, 2025, following the European Union's decision to lift restrictions on the carrier.

To promote the service, PIA shared an Instagram post featuring an image of a plane heading towards Paris, with the Eiffel Tower prominently displayed to represent the destination. The caption read, "Paris, we are coming today," highlighting the resumption of flights on this route. The post also detailed the relaunch of the service, marking January 10, 2025, as the starting date.

The PIA image shared in the Instagram post has generated amusing reactions on social media.

"Wouldn't it be great if there were another better graphic design! Seems like it's going to hit the Eiffel Tower," commented a user.

"Whoever is in charge of your account and graphics needs to be sat down and given a rundown of everything post 9/11... God, this is embarrassing, and what's with the freakin soundtrack?" wrote another user.

A third user humorously commented, "Is that a threat?"